Your Guide To FII Positions On Oct. 3 Trade

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the third consecutive session on Tuesday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 5,579.4 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the seventh straight session and purchased equities worth Rs 4,609.6 crore, the NSE data showed.

Earlier on Sept. 30, FPIs had offloaded stocks worth Rs 9,791.9 crore, marking the highest single-day selling since June 4, when they sold stocks worth Rs 12,436.2 crore.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 94,183 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.