Your Guide To FII Positions On Oct. 3 Trade
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in stock futures, index options, index futures, cash market, and stock options.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the third consecutive session on Tuesday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 5,579.4 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the seventh straight session and purchased equities worth Rs 4,609.6 crore, the NSE data showed.
Earlier on Sept. 30, FPIs had offloaded stocks worth Rs 9,791.9 crore, marking the highest single-day selling since June 4, when they sold stocks worth Rs 12,436.2 crore.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 94,183 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Oct. 31 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has decreased for the FIIs in Nifty Futures.
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors decreased their long positions by 14,019 contracts at the end of the October expiry, while Nifty 50 short positions in futures increased by 6,271 contracts.
FIIs sold index options worth Rs 16,143 crore, stock futures worth Rs 1,208 crore, and index futures worth Rs 1,495 crore, and Rs 2,381 crore in stock options.
F&O Cues
The Nifty October futures were down 0.05% to 25,976.9 at a no premium, with the open interest down by 2.7%.
The Nifty Bank October futures were down by 0.08% to 53,390 at a premium of 468 points, while its open interest was down by 3%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Oct. 3 expiry series indicated most activity at 26,000 call strikes, with 23,050 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Oct. 1, the maximum call open interest was at 53,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 52,900.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market decreased by Rs 1,076 crore at the end of October expiry—from Rs 38,731 crore a day earlier—to Rs 37,655 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market increased by Rs 881 crore at the end of October expiry—from Rs 9,553 crore a day earlier—to Rs 10,434 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors rose to 1.59 from the previous day's 1.41.