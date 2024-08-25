Your Guide To FII Positions On Aug. 26 Trade
Foreign institutional investors stayed net buyers in cash market, index futures and stock futures, while they remained net sellers in index options, and stock options on Friday.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors stayed net buyers of Indian equities on Friday for the second straight day. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 1,944.5 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 15th session and bought equities worth Rs 2,896 crore, the NSE data showed.
The FPIs have sold stocks worth Rs 30,586 crore this month, whereas domestic institutional investors have mopped up stocks worth Rs 47,080.4 crore.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Aug. 29 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has decreased for the FIIs in Nifty Futures.
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors increased their long positions by 7,798 contracts at the end of the August expiry, while Nifty 50 short positions in futures increased by 7,050 contracts.
The FIIs sold index options worth Rs 10,953 crore, stock options worth Rs 107.5 crore, while they bought Rs 2,035 crore in stock futures, index futures worth Rs 92.3 crore.
F&O Cues
The Nifty August futures were up 0.05% to 24,854 at a premium of 31 points, with open interest up by 3.5%.
The Nifty Bank August futures were down by 0.14% to 50,966 at a premium of 33 points, while its open interest was down by 8%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Aug. 22 expiry series indicated most activity at 26,000 call strikes, with 24,000 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Aug. 28, the maximum call open interest was at 51,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 51,000.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market increased by Rs 935 crore at the end of August expiry—from Rs 26,221 crore a day earlier—to Rs 27,156 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market decreased by Rs 333 crore at the end of July expiry—from Rs 13,486 crore a day earlier—to Rs 12,370 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors fell to 1.19 from the previous day's 1.25.