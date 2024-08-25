Your Guide To FII Positions On Aug. 26 Trade

Overseas investors stayed net buyers of Indian equities on Friday for the second straight day. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 1,944.5 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 15th session and bought equities worth Rs 2,896 crore, the NSE data showed.

The FPIs have sold stocks worth Rs 30,586 crore this month, whereas domestic institutional investors have mopped up stocks worth Rs 47,080.4 crore.