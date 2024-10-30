Your Guide To FII Positions For Oct. 31 Trade
The FIIs bought index options worth Rs 37,704 crore, stock futures worth Rs 3,335 crore, index futures worth Rs 2,702 crore and stock options worth Rs 515 crore.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers for the 23rd consecutive day in the cash market and net sellers in index futures, stock futures, index options, as well as stock options.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 23rd consecutive session on Wednesday and offloaded stocks worth a total of Rs 1.19 lakh crore during the period, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 27th straight session.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks with an approximate value of Rs 4,613.6 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs bought stocks worth Rs 4,518.3 crore.
In the last five sessions, the FPIs have sold equities valued at Rs 16,489.6 crore, while the DIIs have purchased shares worth Rs 14,429 crore.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Oct. 31 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has decreased for the FIIs in Nifty Futures.
The FIIs' long-to-short ratio in index futures remains at 36%:64%.
The FIIs sold index options worth Rs 35,065 crore, stock futures worth Rs 1,754 crore, index futures worth Rs 1,465 crore, and stock options worth Rs 832 crore.
F&O Cues
The Nifty October futures were down by 0.45% to 24,371 at a premium of 31 points, with the open interest down by 27.2%.
The Nifty Bank November futures were up by 0.64% to 52,260 at a premium of 453 points, while its open interest was up 44%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Oct. 31 expiry series indicated most activity at 25,000 call strikes, with the 24,000 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Nov. 6, the maximum call open interest was at 60,500 and the maximum put open interest was at 55,700.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market decreased by Rs 5,626 crore at the end of October expiry—from Rs 20,444 crore a day earlier—to Rs 14,818 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures open interest in the market increased by Rs 3,557 crore at the end of October expiry—from Rs 8,314 crore a day earlier—to Rs 11,871 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors fell to 1.29 from 1.30 on the previous day.