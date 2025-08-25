Yes Bank Shares Rise Nearly 5% After RBI's Nod For SMBC's Stake Acquisition

Shares of Yes Bank rose over 4% in trade so far on Monday after SMBC received RBI approval to acquire up to 24.99% stake in the company. The RBI approval for SMBC's stake buy is valid for a period of a year. The RBI has also clarified that SMBC should not become 'Promoter.'

Yes Bank Ltd. announced on Aug. 23 that Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation has received the official approval from the Reserve Bank of India to acquire up to 24.99% stake in the company.

The central bank decided that SMBC would not be treated as a "promoter" of Yes Bank following the deal, which would have involved additional regulatory requirements, according to the Mumbai-based lender.