Yes Bank Share Price Falls After Q1 Business Update Shows Loans, Deposits Decline
Yes Bank reported a quarter-on-quarter decline in both loans and deposits.
Yes Bank Ltd.'s shares dipped nearly 1% on Friday after the release of a lackluster first quarter business update. The bank reported a quarter-on-quarter decline in both loans and deposits.
Loans and advances decreased by 2% to Rs 2.41 lakh crore, down from Rs 2.46 lakh crore in the previous quarter. Similarly, deposits fell by 3% to Rs 2.75 lakh crore, compared to Rs 2.84 lakh crore in the March quarter.
The current-account savings-account ratio, a crucial indicator of a bank's financial health and profitability, stood at 32.7% at the end of June. This is an improvement from 30.8% in June 2024 but a decline from 34.3% in March 2025.
Additionally, the credit-deposit ratio rose to 87.5%, up from 86.5% a year earlier. The CD ratio is an important metric as it reflects the bank's ability to cover loan losses and customer withdrawals.
Yes Bank Share Price Today
The scrip fell as much as 0.74% to Rs 20.17 apiece. It pared losses to trade 0.65% lower at Rs 20.02 apiece, as of 09:22 a.m. This compares to a flat NSE Nifty 50 Index.
It has fallen 16% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.08 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 47.
Out of 11 analysts tracking the company, one recommends a 'hold' and 10 suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 16.7%.