Yes Bank Share Price Falls After Q1 Business Update Shows Loans, Deposits Decline

Yes Bank Ltd.'s shares dipped nearly 1% on Friday after the release of a lackluster first quarter business update. The bank reported a quarter-on-quarter decline in both loans and deposits.

Loans and advances decreased by 2% to Rs 2.41 lakh crore, down from Rs 2.46 lakh crore in the previous quarter. Similarly, deposits fell by 3% to Rs 2.75 lakh crore, compared to Rs 2.84 lakh crore in the March quarter.

The current-account savings-account ratio, a crucial indicator of a bank's financial health and profitability, stood at 32.7% at the end of June. This is an improvement from 30.8% in June 2024 but a decline from 34.3% in March 2025.

Additionally, the credit-deposit ratio rose to 87.5%, up from 86.5% a year earlier. The CD ratio is an important metric as it reflects the bank's ability to cover loan losses and customer withdrawals.