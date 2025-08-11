Yatra Online Share Price Surges To Seven-Month High As Q1 Profit Quadruple

Yatra Online Ltd. share price surged to seven-month high Monday after the company reported that its net profit quadrupled in first quarter over the weekend. Its consolidated net profit jumped 296% on the year to Rs 16 crore from Rs 4.04 crore.

Yatra Online has signed 34 new customers in the corporate business, which has an annual billing potential of Rs 200 crore, the company said in a press release.

Yatra Online's revenue increased 108.1% year-on-year to Rs 209.81 crore from Rs 100.81 crore. Its profit margin rose 640 basis points to 11.0% in April–June from 4.6% in the corresponding period of previous year.

Yatra Online's Ebitda jumped 403% on the year to Rs 23.07 crore from Rs 4.59 crore. Strong performance in corporate, higher margin in hotels and packages because of continued momentum in meeting, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions, the company said in a press release.