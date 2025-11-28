Business NewsMarketsYatharth Hospital Share Price Plunges To Near Three-Month Low Post Block Deals
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care share price plunged 9.80% to Rs 696.35 apiece, the lowest level since Sept 2.

28 Nov 2025, 12:58 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
(Source: Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services website)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd. share price plunged to the lowest level in nearly three months after multiple block deals. Promoters of the company likely have offloaded stakes in the hospital, according to people in the know.

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services's 4.4 lakh shares changed hands at Rs 720 per share via block deals.

Yatharth Hospital Q2 Earnings Key Highlights (Cons, YoY)

  • Net Profit rose 33.3% to Rs 41.2 crore versus Rs 30.9 crore

  • Revenue rose 28.3% to Rs 279 crore versus Rs 218 crore

  • Ebitda rose 18.3% to Rs 64.5 crore versus Rs 54.5 crore

  • Margin at 23.1% versus 25%

Yatharth Hospital Share Price Plunges To Near Three-Month Low Post Block Deals

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care share price plunged 9.80% to Rs 696.35 apiece, the lowest level since Sept 2. The stock declined for the second session in a row. The scrip was trading 7.97% down at Rs 710.95 apiece as of 12:41 p.m., as compared to 0.06% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 index.

The stock advanced 25.3% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 60 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 34.67, which implied the stock was oversold.

Eight analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 31.4%.

About Yatharth Hospital & Traum Care Centre 

Yatharth Hospital & Traum Care Centre has 2,500 beds across eight hospitals that the company operates. Out of its total hospitals, five are super-specialty hospitals concentrated in the north India.

The Yatharth Hospital Group boasts of world-class infrastructure and advanced technology, which assists the company in delivering holistic care to patients.

National Accreditation Board for Hospitals has accredited Yatharth Super Facility Hospitals. Its Super Facility Hospital, based in Greater Noida, has received the Joint Commission International accreditation.

