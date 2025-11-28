Yatharth Hospital Share Price Plunges To Near Three-Month Low Post Block Deals

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care share price plunged 9.80% to Rs 696.35 apiece, the lowest level since Sept 2. The stock declined for the second session in a row. The scrip was trading 7.97% down at Rs 710.95 apiece as of 12:41 p.m., as compared to 0.06% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 index.

The stock advanced 25.3% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 60 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 34.67, which implied the stock was oversold.

Eight analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 31.4%.