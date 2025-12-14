WPI Inflation, ICICI Pru AMC IPO, Central Bank Verdicts — The Week Ahead
Market direction will hinge on IPO action, WPI inflation data, as well as progress on US–India trade negotiations.
Dalal Street is gearing up for a data-heavy week dictated by global central bank decisions and critical domestic inflation numbers.
Following the US Federal Reserve's interest rate cut last week, investors will shift focus to policy verdicts from Japan, the UK, and Europe, alongside the closing days of the year's marquee IPO from ICICI Prudential AMC and its listing.
Global Central Bank Action
While the US Fed’s quarter-point cut on Dec. 10 boosted sentiment, the spotlight now turns to a Super Thursday of global policy.
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) meets Dec. 18-19, with economists widely expecting a rate hike to 0.75%—a move that could strengthen the yen and impact global carry trades.
Simultaneously, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank (ECB) will announce their policy decisions on Dec. 18. These verdicts will be pivotal for the Indian IT and pharma sectors with significant exposure to these regions.
WPI Inflation Data
On the domestic front, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation data for November is due Dec. 15. Market estimates suggest WPI may remain in deflationary territory at -0.60%, following October’s -1.21% print.
This release comes on the heels of the consumer inflation data released last Friday, offering further clarity on the Reserve Bank of India’s potential next moves after its Dec. 5 rate cut.
Primary Market Buzz
The primary market stays busy as the ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company IPO enters the last day of its book-building on Dec. 16 after opening on Dec. 12.
ICICI Prudential AMC is among the biggest issues of the year by size and remains the marquee name in a December IPO slate that also features Meesho, Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions, Milky Mist Dairy and other offerings expected to push cumulative collections beyond Rs 30,000 crore.
The coming week also brings a crowded listing calendar, with ICICI Prudential AMC slated to list on Dec.19 and several smaller IPOs and SME issues lined up, keeping sentiment in the broader market particularly sensitive to listing-day performance and grey-market positioning.