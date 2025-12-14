WPI Inflation, ICICI Pru AMC IPO, Central Bank Verdicts — The Week Ahead

While the US Fed’s quarter-point cut on Dec. 10 boosted sentiment, the spotlight now turns to a Super Thursday of global policy.

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) meets Dec. 18-19, with economists widely expecting a rate hike to 0.75%—a move that could strengthen the yen and impact global carry trades.

Simultaneously, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank (ECB) will announce their policy decisions on Dec. 18. These verdicts will be pivotal for the Indian IT and pharma sectors with significant exposure to these regions.