World’s Top Cable Maker Sees US Copper Tariff As Opportunity

The world’s biggest maker of copper cable is applauding President Donald Trump’s planned 50% tariff on the metal, saying it will bolster the American supply chain, with costs passed on to customers.

Italy’s Prysmian SpA — which last year shelled out $4 billion-plus to buy Texas-based Encore Wire Corp. — is in regular contact with the administration ahead of the measure’s implementation on Aug. 1, said Maria Cristina Bifulco, head of investor relations and sustainability.

Trump sparked chaos in metals markets last week by announcing the higher-than-expected copper tariff, the latest twist in a tumultuous period for industrial commodities. Since February, when Trump declared “it’s time for copper to come home” and aired the potential for levies, global traders have sent record volumes of the metal to the US to get ahead of the tariff.

Like the rest of the industry, Encore and its Milan-listed owner are waiting for details. Still, given the “spirit is to protect and facilitate local business,” it’s expected to be applied to both semi-finished products like cable as well as raw metal, Bifulco said.

“We find the administration very open, very sensitive,” Bifulco said in an interview Monday. “They understand very well the situation. So in this respect, we are positive.”

Prysmian, which churns out about 220,000 metric tons a year of cable at a sprawling facility outside of Dallas, says it stands to benefit from tariffs relative to competitors because it sources a larger part of its copper domestically — from Phoenix-based Freeport-McMoRan Inc. — and is vertically integrated. “This will further reinforce the leadership of the local players,” she said. “We are better placed than other players.”

Stakeholders in the industry are divided. Some say any meaningful increase in domestic production would take years and require additional incentives given how difficult and expensive it is to build and operate mines and plants in the US. Incumbent producers such as Freeport and Rio Tinto Group stand to benefit from a premium on US-made metal, while analysts warn it will be consumers who will have to pick up the tab.