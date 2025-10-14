World's Largest Asset Manager Believes Bitcoin “Serves Same Purpose As Gold” — Here's Why

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has recently walked back on his previous claims about Bitcoin being an 'index of money laundering' and admitted that the cryptocurrency serves the same purpose as gold in one's portfolio.

“I did say Bitcoin, because we were talking about Bitcoin then, was the domain of money launderers and thieves," Fink told CBS on Sunday.

“But you know, the markets teach you, you have to always re-look your assumptions. There is a role for crypto in the same way there is a role for gold, that is, it’s an alternative," he added.

Fink's comments on Bitcoin come at a time when cryptocurrencies worldwide witnessed large liquidations, motivated by Donald Trump's warning to China on Friday.

Most cryptocurrencies suffered a beating, with Bitcoin dropping down from $125,000 levels to $104,000. Ethereum, too, saw a massive drawdown, falling to $3,700 levels.