World Heart Day: Dr Naresh Trehan's Tips For Traders And Investors To Manage Stress

Individuals should start comprehensive health assessments by age 25, if they have a history of these conditions.

“If there are no risk factors by the age of 30, the next check-up can be five years later. However, if risks are present, regular follow-ups every year or two are essential,” he advised.

For the broader population, he recommended a full check-up by age 30, even if there is no known family history of disease. These evaluations can help detect early signs of heart disease, hypertension, or diabetes, allowing for timely intervention.

Dr Trehan also discussed recent advancements in medical technology, such as genome sequencing, which can predict an individual's risk for lifestyle diseases like heart disease, diabetes, and cancer. He noted that personalised health plans based on genetic data can help mitigate risks early on.