Wonderla Shares Fall Over 5% After Q1 Profit Slumps
Wonderla's net profit fell 25.1% year-on-year to Rs 63 crore in the quarter ended June, according to the exchange filing.
Shares of Wonderla Holidays Ltd. fell over 5% on Thursday after its profit slumped 25.1%. The company's net profit fell to Rs 63 crore in the quarter ended June, compared to Rs 84 crore for the same period last year, according to the exchange filing.
Its revenue dropped by 6.5% to 173 crore for the three months ended June 2024.
Operating income—or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation—fell 22% year-on-year to Rs 91 crore. The Ebitda margin narrowed to 52.9% from 63.4% over the same period last year.
Shares of Wonderla Holidays fell as much as 5.51% to 834 apiece, the highest level since July 29. It pared losses to trade 4.83% lower at Rs 840 apiece as of 10:53 a.m. This compares to a 0.28 advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.
The stock has risen 34.71% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 9.4 times its 30-day average and declined by 0.36% year-to-date. The relative strength index was at 34.51.
Out of three analysts tracking the company, two maintain a 'buy' and one suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 51.6%.