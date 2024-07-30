Wonderla Shares Fall Over 5% After Q1 Profit Slumps

Shares of Wonderla Holidays Ltd. fell over 5% on Thursday after its profit slumped 25.1%. The company's net profit fell to Rs 63 crore in the quarter ended June, compared to Rs 84 crore for the same period last year, according to the exchange filing.

Its revenue dropped by 6.5% to 173 crore for the three months ended June 2024.

Operating income—or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation—fell 22% year-on-year to Rs 91 crore. The Ebitda margin narrowed to 52.9% from 63.4% over the same period last year.