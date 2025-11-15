Wondering Where Markets Are Headed Next? JP Morgan Sanjay Mookim Says THESE Three Sectors Could Take Off

At least three sectors are set to witness a massive gains in the coming months, aided by multiple factors like a potential rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), recovery in demand and impact of price cuts by companies, according to Sanjay Mookim, Head of India Equity Research, JP Morgan.

It is important to focus on sectors where price cuts, either through policy or company strategy, can drive an "elasticity of volumes,” suggests Mookim.

“What I would argue is that we look for sectors where the price cuts drive elasticity of volumes,” he said during a conversation with NDTV Profit on Friday.

He projected an upbeat trajectory for auto, consumer discretionary and real estate sectors, which are likely to witness massive growth.

“We like the auto space. The discretionary auto space is where the impact of price cuts can be a little bit more permanent,” he said.

He explained that for entry-level cars, which are often financed via loans, lower tax-led prices and interest rates have a direct impact on a buyer's EMI, making it a key decision driver. “A lot of company strategy also matters; is the company taking the opportunity to drive its own volumes? The discretionary auto space is where we think the impact of price cuts can be a little bit more permanent,” he added.