Wockhardt Share Price At Over Eight-Year High After Filing Insulin Injection With Regulator

Wockhardt Ltd.'s share price rose to its highest level since February 2016 on Wednesday after it filed its fast-acting insulin analog Aspart injection with the Drugs Controller General of India.

The company said its indigenously developed Aspart insulin injection called ASPARAPID showcases comprehensive capabilities in research and development, clinical studies, and manufacturing of biosimilars.

By utilising its integrated infrastructure and expertise, Wockhardt has successfully managed the entire development process in-house, enhancing both quality and accessibility for patients, a statement said.

ASPARAPID will be available in cartridges, vials, and prefilled disposable pens, providing flexible options for diabetes management. The current market size for Aspart in India is estimated to be over Rs 260 crore, with only two competitors, and is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, Wockhardt said.