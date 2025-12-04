93% Crash To 1000% Surge: How A Rare Drug Discovery In A Rs 82,000 Crore Market Rescued An Indian Pharma Giant

Two decades ago, Wockhardt was among the top 10 pharma companies in India, and its founder, Habil Khorakiwala, was ranked 19th among the richest Indians in 2004. The growth was driven by acquisitions across France, India, and the UK. However, the debt-fuelled expansion that supported Wockhardt’s rise later pushed it toward the brink.

In 2009, the company defaulted on its debt payment and was downgraded by rating agencies. For the next decade, it survived through asset sales and restructuring as revenues stagnated, losses continued, and cash flow stayed negative.

Wockhardt’s stock price fell 93% from Rs 2,169 in March 2013 to Rs 145 by March 2023. Yet even in this period, Khorakiwala and his scientists continued their focus on drug discovery. A programme started in 2011 to develop Zaynich has now reached a key milestone.

The US FDA has accepted the company’s New Drug Application for its antibiotic Zaynich, marking a first-of-its-kind moment for Wockhardt and for India’s pharma industry. The market has rerated the stock, with Wockhardt’s share price rising ten times from its 2023 low to Rs 1,450.

The question now is how the company is positioned with Zaynich at the centre of its strategy.