Wipro’s Azim Premji Gifts Shares Worth Nearly Rs 500 Crore To Sons Rishad, Tariq
The transaction will not alter the overall promoter and promoter group shareholding in the company.
Wipro Ltd. Founder Chairman Azim Premji has transferred approximately 1.02 crore shares to his sons as a gift in a transaction valued at Rs 488.95 crore.
The transaction, equivalent to a 0.2% stake in the IT services company, were transferred to Rishad Premji (51,15,090 shares) and Tariq Premji (51,15,090 shares), according to an exchange filing dated Jan. 22.
The transaction "wouldn't alter the overall promoter and promoter group shareholding in the company and shall remain the same even after the above proposed transaction," it said.
However, Azim Premji's personal shareholding now stands revised to 4.12%—equivalent to 22.07 crore shares—while those of his sons are at 0.13% each. The Premji family, including Azim Premji's wife Yasmeen, own 4.43% stake in Wipro.
Rishad Premji is the chairperson of Wipro, while his brother Tariq is vice president at Azim Premji Endowment Fund—a philanthropic organisation set up by their father.
As of Dec. 31, the promoter and promoter group held 72.90% stake in Wipro, while the public shareholding stood at 26.97%. An employee trust and non-public, non-promoter shareholders accounted for the rest.