Wipro’s Azim Premji Gifts Shares Worth Nearly Rs 500 Crore To Sons Rishad, Tariq

Wipro Ltd. Founder Chairman Azim Premji has transferred approximately 1.02 crore shares to his sons as a gift in a transaction valued at Rs 488.95 crore.

The transaction, equivalent to a 0.2% stake in the IT services company, were transferred to Rishad Premji (51,15,090 shares) and Tariq Premji (51,15,090 shares), according to an exchange filing dated Jan. 22.

The transaction "wouldn't alter the overall promoter and promoter group shareholding in the company and shall remain the same even after the above proposed transaction," it said.