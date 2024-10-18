Wipro Share Price Surges Following Bonus Announcement And Strong Quarterly Earnings

Wipro Ltd.'s share price experienced a significant boost of over 5% on Friday after the company reported its quarterly earnings and announced a bonus share issue.

Wipro proposed a bonus share issue in the ratio of 1:1, meaning eligible shareholders will receive one additional equity share for every fully paid-up share they hold. The record date for this bonus issue is yet to be announced. The company’s Board of Directors will officially consider the proposal during their upcoming meeting on Sunday.

This marks the fourth bonus issue for the information technology company since its listing and the first in this decade. The last bonus issue was approved on Mar. 06, 2019, at a 1:3 ratio, according to BSE data.

The company's first bonus issue dates back to fiscal 2010, with a 2:3 ratio. This was followed by a 1:1 issue on Jun. 13, 2017.