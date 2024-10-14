NDTV ProfitMarketsWipro Share Price Gains The Most In A Month As Board To Consider Bonus Issue
ADVERTISEMENT

Wipro Share Price Gains The Most In A Month As Board To Consider Bonus Issue

This is the first bonus issue by the company since Jan. 18, 2019, when it announced the issue of three bonus shares for each share held in the company.

14 Oct 2024, 11:40 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Wipro share price&nbsp;rose as much as 3.26% to Rs 545 apiece</p><p>Corporate office of Wipro Ltd. in Bengaluru. (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Wipro share price rose as much as 3.26% to Rs 545 apiece

Corporate office of Wipro Ltd. in Bengaluru. (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

Wipro Ltd.'s share price gained the most in a month on Monday after the company said its board will meet on Thursday to consider the bonus issue.

This is the first bonus issue by the company since Jan. 18, 2019, when it announced the issue of three bonus shares for each share held in the company.

ALSO READ

Wipro To Consider bonus Issue Ahead Of Q2 Results
Opinion
Wipro To Consider bonus Issue Ahead Of Q2 Results
Read More

The company also said it will announce its September quarter results on Oct. 17. According to Bloomberg's consensus estimates, the company is expected to report a net profit of Rs 3,003.78 crore as against Rs 2,624 in the year ago period on a revenue of Rs 22,234.3 crore.

Wipro Share Price Gains The Most In A Month As Board To Consider Bonus Issue

Shares of the company rose as much as 3.26% to Rs 545 apiece. It pared gains to trade 1.92% lower at Rs 538.45 apiece as of 11:02 a.m. This compares to a 0.5% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

The stock has risen 14.24% on a year-to-date basis and 41% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.89 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 53.99.

Out of the 43 analysts tracking the company, eight maintain a 'buy' rating, 11 recommend a 'hold,' and 24 suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 3.6%.

ALSO READ

Share Market Opening LIVE | Stock Market LIVE News | Business News | Sensex LIVE Today | Nifty LIVE
Opinion
Share Market Opening LIVE | Stock Market LIVE News | Business News | Sensex LIVE Today | Nifty LIVE
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT