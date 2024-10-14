Wipro Share Price Gains The Most In A Month As Board To Consider Bonus Issue

Shares of the company rose as much as 3.26% to Rs 545 apiece. It pared gains to trade 1.92% lower at Rs 538.45 apiece as of 11:02 a.m. This compares to a 0.5% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

The stock has risen 14.24% on a year-to-date basis and 41% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.89 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 53.99.

Out of the 43 analysts tracking the company, eight maintain a 'buy' rating, 11 recommend a 'hold,' and 24 suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 3.6%.