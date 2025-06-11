Wipro Promoter Entities Swap 1.72% Stake For Rs 4,675 Crore

Wipro Ltd.'s shares were exchanged among promoter group entities through open market transactions, affecting its ownership structure.

After the transaction, the stock of the company surged, closing higher on both the BSE and the National Stock Exchange.

Block deal data from the NSE indicates that promoter entity Azim Premji Trust divested a portion of its equity stake in Wipro. The sale, executed at an average price of Rs 258.99 per share, amounted to a significant transaction value.