Wipro Downgraded To 'Sell' By Kotak Institutional Equities As Risks Cloud Returns

Wipro Ltd. has materially underperformed peers on growth in the past several years and commands a hefty multiple of 21 times the earnings-per-share estimates for financial year 2026, according to Kotak Institutional Equities.

The brokerage downgraded Wipro to 'sell' on unattractive risk-reward. It revised the target price to Rs 440 from Rs 430, implying a potential downside of 17.14% from the current price.

The stock offers little margin of safety and is "expensive". It trades at just 6–9% discount to Infosys Ltd. and HCL Technologies Ltd. despite "significantly weaker fundamentals", according to a Feb. 27 note.

On an average, Wipro has underperformed on revenue growth by 5% versus Infosys and HCL Technologies on an organic basis in the past 10 years. Underperformance has continued under the current chief executive officer's tenure, with the reduction in gap in fiscals 2021 and 2022 offset by the increase during the past couple of years, Kotak said.