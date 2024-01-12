Wipro Approves Interim Dividend Of Re 1 Per Share

Wipro Ltd. has announced an interim dividend of Rs 1 per equity share of par value of Rs 2, after it posted its third-quarter results on Friday.

The company will pay the interim dividend on or before Feb. 10, and the record date has been set as Jan. 24, according to an exchange filing.

Revenue of India's fourth-largest IT services firm fell 1.39% over the previous three months to Rs 22,205.1 crore in the quarter ended Dec. 31. That compares with the Rs 23,229 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Shares of Wipro closed 3.88% higher at Rs 465.45 apiece on the BSE, as compared with a 1.18% advance in the benchmark Sensex.