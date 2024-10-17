Wipro ADRs Falls Over 4% On Lower Q3 Guidance

The American Depository Receipts of Wipro Ltd. was trading over 4% lower on Thursday after it reported its second quarter earnings on Thursday.

The ADR of the tech major fell as much as 4.21% to $6.150. The scrip opened at $6.345 but later fell to 4.21% lower as of 9:37 a.m. EDT.

The software services provider now expects third-quarter revenue to decline by up to 2% or remain flat in constant currency terms. The company had previously forecasted a revenue change of up to 1% in either direction for the second quarter.

Wipro's net profit rose over 6% sequentially to Rs 3,227 crore for the three months ended September. This is over the Rs 3,625 crore profit expected by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.