Will the IT Sector See Growth in 2026? Here Is What Macquarie’s Ravi Menon Has To Say

Menon in an interview with NDTV Profit said he prefers a calibrated, stock-specific stance rather than a blanket bullish call on the sector. Among large caps, he sees the strongest opportunity in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and HCLTech.

According to him, TCS looks attractive from a one-year perspective, given its defensive positioning, stable deal pipeline and diversified client base. HCLTech is better placed from a three-to-five-year horizon, supported by its strong engineering services business, cloud capabilities and improving margin profile.

Infosys, while still a strong franchise, does not rank as high in his current pecking order.