'Will Do Whatever It Takes To Revive MTNL,' Says MoS Communications Pemmasani | Profit Exclusive

The government remains committed to reviving the ailing state-run telecom operator Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd., according to Minister of State for Communications Dr CS Pemmasani.

"We are not giving up on MTNL. A committee of secretaries is already working to identify the root causes of its distress and come up with corrective measures," Pemmasani told NDTV Profit in an interaction.

Ministers' comments come ahead of a meeting scheduled next week led by the Cabinet Secretary, where the government will revisit options to address the telco’s financial distress. At a time when the Finance Ministry has turned down a fresh capital infusion request, citing fiscal constraints, the spotlight now shifts to how the government plans to manage MTNL’s Rs 8,300 crore debt to seven listed public sector banks.

Minister Pemmasani also said asset monetisation is being pursued aggressively to ease the financial pressure. The government has cut down the timeline for monetising MTNL’s land assets from two years to just six to eight months. Land parcels valued above Rs 100 crore are being transferred to the National Land Monetisation Corporation for expedited processing. "Minister Scindia and I are monitoring the asset monetisation efforts closely," he said, although he declined to provide a total valuation for MTNL’s land holdings.