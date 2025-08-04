Why Vijay Kedia Is Sitting On 'Highest Ever Cash' Despite Being An India Bull

Vijay Kedia is holding the highest cash position of his entire investing career, the ace investor told NDTV Profit.

Kedia’s stance stems not so much for the lack of optimism around prospects for the Indian economy but from his lack of comfort with market valuations.

"I am cautious in this market as valuations are not cheap," Kedia said, noting that he is waiting for the right opportunities. The high cash holding, which he estimates at 25% to 30% including liquid securities, is a strategic move to preserve capital.

“The market is in a very unique place now and I don't know what shape it will take. Because of the confusion I have decided to park cash in liquid shares where it will not multiply but will be safe,” he said.

Kedia is considered as one of India's finest mid and small-cap investors, having a portfolio of Rs 1,130 crore, according to disclosure of companies where he holds more than 1% stake. His top holdings are Atul Auto and Neuland Laboratories.