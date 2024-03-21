Why This Fund Manager Is Betting On Small- And Mid-Cap Real Estate Stocks

Manish Jain: That's absolutely correct and that's why as investors also we advise people to look at equities as a platform for creating wealth from a long-term perspective. Markets are always going to go through cycles, there is always going to be volatility. The last three or four years are a testament to that. 2020 started on a very tough note, ended on a high, and 2021 started off on a high note and ended very flattish. 2022 was a complete wash out. But 2023 was stupendous and 2024 so far, has basically been anything but volatile. I mean, that's essentially how you've kind of played it. So as a retail investor, it's very easy to get caught in this cycle of greed and fear. It's very easy to become greedy when the markets are kind of going up and to try and outperform and it's always very fearful.

The largest redemption, for example we've had was in March of 2020, when the index had already fallen from 12,000 to 8,000 and we kept telling people not to do it because it was time to invest. But rarely do people have the wherewithal or the gumption or the guts to come against the tide. So yes, good portfolios are the ones which I believe are going to be able to save money in a bear market. That's typically going to be much much tougher than trying to generate an alpha in a bull market.

Generating alpha in a bull market by deviating away from the philosophy is very simple. You load up on high beta stocks and you ride the wave and you'll be able to generate alpha. The problem is riding the tiger is easy. Getting off the tiger is much more difficult and that's where most people tend to go wrong, which is that you're able to load onto the cyclical say oil and gas, metals, mining and these kinds of sectors. Rarely have I seen an investor who's able to exit properly timed exit completely correctly, and that's where people tend to go wrong. So it's always better advised to build a portfolio that is more structural that is more long term in nature, which is always going to play through over a period of time, the idea should be to compound money, to create wealth, and unless and until you're multiplying your money, equity as an asset class is not meant for you at all. So it needs patience, it needs time, minimum time frame needs to be about three to five years and that's why the last one year has been particularly tough for PMS managers, which run concentrated strategies. Now if you're running a diversified strategy, like a mutual fund, it's relatively easy, you know, to diversify over a 60-80-100 stock portfolio and kind of outperform the market. But if you're going to be concentrated in 20 to 25 stocks, then generating that alpha is going to be tough, but as investors what we tend to tell people is to look at absolute target return and what you are expecting from the portfolio over a period of time rather than to get caught in these market cycles.