Shrimp Stocks Surge In Trade Amid Easing US-India Relations

Shrimp stocks such as Avanti Feeds, Waterbase and Apex Frozen Foods are surging in trade on Thursday amid news reports of India closing in on a tariff reduction deal with the United States.

The shares of Avanti Feeds are trading at Rs 728, which accounts for gains of more than 5%. This compares to the previous closing price of Rs 691. The stock has gained over 25% in the last 12 months.

Similarly, Apex Frozen Food is trading at Rs 252, representing gains of more than 9% while Waterbase is gaining more than 5%.

The upward momentum in these shrimp stocks comes against the backdrop of improving ties between the United States and India, especially after Donald Trump's post confirming talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.