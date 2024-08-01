The Fund Manager Who Sees Auto As A Top Consumer Play
This week saw top auto companies, such as Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. and Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., announce their first quarter earnings. The Nifty Auto has hit at all-time highs throughout the week, reflecting the buzz around the sector.
"We like auto as a consumer play," Sanjay H Parekh, founder and chief information officer of Sohum AMC, told NDTV Profit in a televised interview.
Smaller players now look up to Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, which was not the case six years ago, he said. He sees significant improvements in M&M’s product line over the years, noting that the company, previously considered weak, has seen substantial progress.
"Now, even young aspirants will certainly look towards M&M," he said stating that the company has strategic capital allocation, reasonable valuations and very clear articulation of strategy.
Thursday marked a historic day as India's benchmark index, NSE Nifty 50, climbed to a fresh record, surpassing the key barrier of 25,000. This was driven by optimistic first-quarter earnings and resilience against negative sentiments from the capital gains tax in Union Budget 2024.
Parekh lauded this achievement, stating that this is a commendable achievement. "These are the best balance sheets I’ve ever seen. Government balance sheets, despite rural spending and employment guarantees, contained the fiscal deficit, and it's only going to get better," he said.
The Reserve Bank of India’s balance sheet is also the strongest Parekh said. "The current account balance is surplus, which I haven't seen in a long time and this greatly reduces our dependency on external flows."