The Fund Manager Who Sees Auto As A Top Consumer Play

This week saw top auto companies, such as Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. and Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., announce their first quarter earnings. The Nifty Auto has hit at all-time highs throughout the week, reflecting the buzz around the sector.

"We like auto as a consumer play," Sanjay H Parekh, founder and chief information officer of Sohum AMC, told NDTV Profit in a televised interview.

Smaller players now look up to Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, which was not the case six years ago, he said. He sees significant improvements in M&M’s product line over the years, noting that the company, previously considered weak, has seen substantial progress.