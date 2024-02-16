Why Piper Serica's Abhay Agarwal Is Betting On Capital Market Companies

The short-term outlook drives valuation, but the long-term perspective drives returns, according to Abhay Agarwal, founder of Piper Serica Advisors Pvt., who is betting on capital market companies.

Currently, investors are hunting for companies that will help compound their investment on a sensible valuation, Agarwal told NDTV Profit's Niraj Shah on The Portfolio Manager show. Piper Serica prefers to buy quality stocks at a fair valuation with a long-term view, he said.

Companies such as Central Depository Services Ltd. and Angel One Ltd. are historically expensive and have been part of Piper Serica’s portfolio since their initial public offering, but have delivered excellent returns, he said.

“As financialisation of savings takes place, more demat accounts, trading accounts, mutual fund accounts and portfolios are getting created. These companies are driven by technology, so their margins keep improving as they don’t have incremental costs as much as the revenue growth,” Agarwal said.

Companies like these don’t have significant cost structure, they can scale up rapidly, do not need to build new offices, no capex is required and they can depend on fewer hirings as technology is driving the entire business growth, he explained.

When India gains $8 trillion market capitalisation from $4 trillion, these businesses will "triple or quadruple in their size to support that growth".

Valuations of many hospitality firms have entered a “frothy zone” because of popularity of the stocks and the scarcity of good companies where investors can infuse funds, Agarwal said.

Since this industry majorly runs on high capital inflow and has lower margin, it may struggle for growth in the future, according to him. He also expects muted earnings for the segment.

“It’s a good secular theme going forward, but the valuations are not that attractive anymore in this segment. The returns have been made already, between Covid and now,” he said.