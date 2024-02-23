Why Maruti Suzuki Is Losing Market Share In Small Car Segment?

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. continues to lead the small vehicle market, but Macquarie expects micro-SUVs and weak demand to reduce its share.

The analysis of entry-level personal vehicles indicates a market-share loss for the Maruti Suzuki in the Rs 4 lakh to Rs 7 lakh price range, the brokerage firm said in a note on Feb. 22.

Macquarie expects the near-term demand for small cars to remain tepid due to the price hike in the segment in the last couple of years. "While distribution and fuel efficiency remain MSIL's moat, micro-SUVs pose a risk to market share recovery."

Macquarie reiterates its 'neutral' stance on the company. The brokerage had recently downgraded the auto major, citing a slow recovery in the entry-segment passenger vehicle space.

Maruti Suzuki is still better positioned than its peers, but a rise in competitive intensity lends market share risk, it said.

Maruti Suzuki's strong brand, distribution network and fuel efficiency still remain key competitive advantages, Macquarie said. "However, rising consumer preference for SUVs, wider model optionality with micro-SUVs, better safety ratings and superior product features translate into higher competitive intensity."

Tata Motors Ltd. and TVS Motor Ltd. remain Macquarie's top picks in the auto sector. Bajaj Auto Ltd. may benefit in the near term from premium motorcycles and its electric vehicle focus, apart from a recovery in exports, it said. "Ashok Leyland Ltd. and Eicher Motors Ltd. are our least preferred stocks."