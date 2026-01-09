JPMorgan Is 'Overweight' On Indian Hotels Company Despite A Target Cut — Here's Why

JPMorgan has lowered its price target on Indian Hotels Ltd while retaining an Overweight rating, signalling near-term moderation but continued confidence in the long-term hospitality cycle.

In an update, the brokerage has cut its September 2026 price target to Rs 805 from Rs 890, citing weaker-than-expected performance in the first half of FY26 and a broader de-rating in valuations across the sector. The revised target still implies a potential upside of around 12.5% from current levels.