Wheels India Surges To A 52-Week High — Analyst Explains Why

Shares of Wheels India are currently trading at Rs 862, which amounts to a surge of 6% from Tuesday's closing price of Rs 809.

The stock has gained more than 27% on a year-to-date basis, though the majority of the gains have come in the last six months.

Kush Bohra, founder of Kushbohra.com, explains that while Wheels India, which is involved in the business of road wheels and parts of the accessory used by construction and mining industries, is not a direct beneficiary of the GST cuts announced by the government earlier this month, it has gained from the favourable outlook within the auto ancillary space.

"Wheels India has recently benefited from the favourable outlook in the Auto and Auto Ancillary sectors, driven by the recent GST reductions," he said.

"Initially, the stock experienced a surge following the GST cut announcement on August 15, but it quickly underwent profit booking. It then consolidated within the 730-740 range, near the 20 DMA, which coincides with the 38.2% retracement level of the rally that commenced in early March," he added.

Wheels India is currently trading at a relative strength index of 64, which suggests neutral market sentiment.