Why Goldman Sachs Is Bullish On Earnings-Driven Returns Amid India Valuation Concerns

Okay, Fair enough. So it's part of the bigger picture. But then two things that you hear very often, and not only in the context of foreign investors, to be honest, but in their context as well, is about some concern about valuations, and now we have sort of become a market, and like I mentioned in my opening comments, driven by domestic investor liquidity as well. Is there a sense of discomfort there in your conversations?

Sunil Koul: There is, I mean, in fact, I think valuation remains the topmost, I think concern from clients in terms of India's story. I think the great fundamental story is pretty well known, but in the greatest pushback we continue to see around valuations. But I would say a couple of things about that. Tamanna, I think if you just look at the aggregate market, Nifty is trading at roughly around 21 times forward earnings, MSCI India is a bigger index, and has a bit of mid-caps in there as well.

So, trades are a bit more expensive, around 23 times forward. But if you look at what we think, the fair value for Indian equity is based on the domestic growth outlook, global growth outlook, the fund flow situation, we think around 20 times forward earnings is a fair multiple. So, I would put India's valuations as richer, but not sort of in the overvalued territory, if you look at that, in that context, I think it's also important to look at India's valuations relative to everything else, particularly emerging markets or the other region and in Asia.

So, India is, right now, trading at 80% premium to the region. So, the last five years average is around 50% but the peak was around 100% plus. So again, I think if you look at that metric, it will tell you that India is kind of trading like a growth stock, where foreign investors are giving it a premium, but it's not super expensive from that standpoint. I think the last point I would make is that you also have to look at the valuations in the context of the market performance and underlying earnings. So in MSCI India terms, the market was up 20% eight months into the year, we are another up 20%. So the market has had like 40% plus returns in the last 20 months or so. But if you disaggregate that 40% returns into how much came in from multiple expansion versus how much came in from underlying earnings, almost 30 percentage points and a little bit more of that has come in from underlying earnings.

So the multiple expansion has been only in sort of single digits. So, if you came into 2023 India was trading at, MSCI India was trading at 23 times multiple today is 23 and a change, 23 and a half. So in aggregate, the multiple hasn't expanded. Obviously, different sectors have moved a lot, but a lot of the underlying move has been drawn/driven by underlying earnings, which we think is obviously a good thing to have, and which is why we are positive on the market.