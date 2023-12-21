Why Coal India Is Jefferies' Pick Over Tata Steel And Hindalco

Coal India Ltd. is Jefferies' top bet among mining peers, as the brokerage cites improvements in volume growth and reasonable valuations.

Strong economic growth outlook, rising power consumption, and lower-than-expected costs are other key positives for Coal India, Jefferies said in a note.

The brokerage has raised the public sector undertaking's target price from Rs 385 earlier to Rs 425, implying a potential upside of 21%. Jefferies also upgraded the target price of other miners.

The big impact of the wage hike and e-auction price fall has already come through for Coal India, according to Jefferies. It expects a 5% annualised growth in earnings per share over FY23–26, despite a high base for FY23.