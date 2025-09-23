'Markets Want At Least....': Gurmeet Chadha Explains Why Market Is Not Responding To GST Cuts

In light of the market's lukewarm response to GST reforms, Complete Circle's Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer, Gurmeet Chadha, believes investors are cautious until the impact is evident in corporate earnings.

“I think there’s a bit of disbelief in terms of GST cuts getting reflected into earnings,” he said. “I think the market would want at least one quarter of double-digit earnings growth, and that’s when it will become broad-based.”

The benchmark indices have reacted mildly since the government announced sweeping reforms to GST rates, bringing down taxes on most daily consumer goods, among other things.

The move is expected to give a major boost to consumption and bring back liquidity in the market.

However, the Nifty has surged just over 1.5% since the GST cuts were announced on Sept. 3. In one month, the benchmark has moved up just a little over half a percent.