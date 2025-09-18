Who’s Buying And Selling Amid Market Volatility? Insider Sell-Off Trend Signals Cautious Stance

According to data from Nuvama Alternative, September saw a total of Rs 487 crore in insider buys for Indus Towers, and Paisalo Digital had a substantial purchase valued at Rs 82 crore, representing 2.4% of its market capitalisation.

Other key purchases took place in Jindal Stainless, Veedol Corp, and Tourism Finance. On the other hand, the month was marked by substantial insider sales, with a total value of Rs 597 crore for Voltamp Transformers alone, amounting to 8.1% of its market capitalisation.

Aditya Vision and Dr. Lal PathLabs also saw significant sales, valued at Rs 346 crore and Rs 133 crore, respectively.