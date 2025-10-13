Who Was Konstantin Galish? The Ukrainian Crypto Entrepreneur Found Dead Amid Market Crash
Ukrainian crypto influencer Konstantin Galish, 32, was found dead inside his Lamborghini Urus, in what police suspect to be a suicide linked to the recent global cryptocurrency market crash.
Authorities confirmed that Galish died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and the weapon discovered beside him was legally registered in his name.
In an official statement on Telegram, Kyiv Police: "On the eve of his death, the man informed his relatives about his depressed state due to existing financial difficulties, and also sent them a farewell message."
Galish's body was discovered in the passenger compartment of his car, parked on the outskirts of Kyiv. While foul play has been ruled out, investigators are reportedly exploring possible links to extortion and business disputes.
Who was Konstantin Galish?
Konstantin Galish, known online as Kostya Kudo, was a Ukrainian crypto entrepreneur and co-founder of the Cryptology Key Trading Academy. He gained prominence as one of Ukraine’s most-followed digital asset educators, known for breaking down complex crypto concepts for everyday investors.
Through his YouTube channel and Telegram groups, Galish shared insights on Bitcoin, Ethereum, NFTs and market psychology, becoming a familiar name among Eastern European crypto traders.
His trading academy attracted thousands of members across the region, and he was widely viewed as one of the country’s most promising young educators in the digital finance space.
Beyond his business ventures, Galish was also known for his philanthropic efforts, having contributed significant funds to Ukraine’s military and humanitarian causes since the start of the Russia–Ukraine conflict. According to local outlet Nashaniva, he also served as director of the Association of Traders of Ukraine, expanding his influence within the country’s investment community.
Konstantin Galish's Death Linked To Crypto Market Collapse
Investigators believe Galish’s death may be connected to the recent sharp downturn in global cryptocurrency markets, during which he allegedly lost around $30 million of investor funds. His passing came just days after one of the sector’s steepest declines in years.
On Oct. 10, the global crypto market lost nearly $19 billion in value within hours following US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a 100% tariff on Chinese tech exports and tighter software export rules.
Following the announcement on Trump’s Truth Social account, Bitcoin — the world’s largest cryptocurrency — tumbled 8.4% to $104,782, while Ethereum slipped 6.7%.