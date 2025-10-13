Who Was Konstantin Galish? The Ukrainian Crypto Entrepreneur Found Dead Amid Market Crash

Ukrainian crypto influencer Konstantin Galish, 32, was found dead inside his Lamborghini Urus, in what police suspect to be a suicide linked to the recent global cryptocurrency market crash.

Authorities confirmed that Galish died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and the weapon discovered beside him was legally registered in his name.

In an official statement on Telegram, Kyiv Police: "On the eve of his death, the man informed his relatives about his depressed state due to existing financial difficulties, and also sent them a farewell message."

Galish's body was discovered in the passenger compartment of his car, parked on the outskirts of Kyiv. While foul play has been ruled out, investigators are reportedly exploring possible links to extortion and business disputes.