Whirlpool To Kaynes Tech: 10 Dhurandhar Stocks With Highest Return Potential For 2026
Backed by balance sheet clean-ups, execution revivals and sectoral tailwinds, these are the “power performers” that could deliver blockbuster returns as we head into 2026.
As the year draws to a close and investors begin to pencil in their 2026 watchlists, attention is shifting from what worked to what could lead next. With valuations resetting and growth themes re-emerging, a clutch of names is catching analysts’ attention as potential outperformers in the coming year.
Think of these as the stock market’s own Dhurandhars — a multi-starrer thriller where every character believes it has the edge, the timing is right and the plot is about to twist in its favour. Just as the film promises high drama, sharp moves and surprise turns, this list of stocks is packed with names that analysts believe could steal the show over the next year. Backed by balance sheet clean-ups, execution revivals and sectoral tailwinds, these are the “power performers” that could deliver blockbuster returns as we head into 2026.
HG Infra Engineering
HG Infra Engineering tops the list with a potential upside of 68%. Analysts expect leverage levels to normalise, aided by disbursements from solar special purpose vehicles. Execution momentum is also likely to pick up from the second half of this fiscal, supporting earnings visibility and cash flow improvement.
Mold-Tek Packaging
The next in the list is Mold-Tek Packaging with a 57% return potential. The company’s increasing focus on a value-added product portfolio is expected to support margin expansion. In addition, a large order pipeline from a key client, the Aditya Birla Group, is likely to drive revenue growth over the coming quarters.
Whirlpool
Whirlpool features next with an estimated upside of 51%. Debt reduction is expected following promoter sale proceeds, which should strengthen the balance sheet. Analysts see a gradual recovery in performance as pricing pressures ease and demand conditions stabilise.
Sunteck Realty
Sunteck Realty offers a return potential of around 50%, underpinned by a robust Rs 20,000 crore pipeline of luxury residential projects. The stock is currently trading at a nearly 40% discount to its net asset value, making valuations attractive amid improving real estate sentiment.
REC
REC is projected to deliver a 48% upside as valuations turn favourable. The company is expected to be a key beneficiary of financing requirements for renewable energy projects, aligning with India’s long-term clean energy transition.
Kaynes Technology
The recent talk of the market, Kaynes Technology is seen with a 46% upside. The company has reaffirmed its revenue guidance of $1 billion by fiscal 2028 and $2 billion by financial year 2030. JP Morgan notes that the stock is now trading at about 0.7 times its PEG ratio, indicating attractive growth-adjusted valuations.
Orient Electric
Orient Electric also carries a 45% return potential. Strong demand trends are expected to emerge in the second half of this financial year, while management aims to achieve double-digit margins within six to eight quarters from the fourth quarter.
CG Consumer Products
CG Consumer Products is similarly projected to rise by 45%. Growth momentum in the solar business is expected to continue, while the company is gaining market share across multiple categories, including Butterfly.
NCC
NCC is expected to see a 45% upside, with execution and margins likely to recover gradually in the second half. The company also has a healthy bidding pipeline of around Rs 2.5 lakh crore, providing long-term growth visibility.
Zee Entertainment
Rounding up the list is Zee Entertainment with a 44% return potential. Analysts remain bullish on the ramp-up of its OTT platform Zee5 and the company’s strong cash position. Advertising revenue recovery is expected in the second half of fiscal 2026, driven by the festive season and improving television ratings.