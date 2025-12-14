Whirlpool To Kaynes Tech: 10 Dhurandhar Stocks With Highest Return Potential For 2026

As the year draws to a close and investors begin to pencil in their 2026 watchlists, attention is shifting from what worked to what could lead next. With valuations resetting and growth themes re-emerging, a clutch of names is catching analysts’ attention as potential outperformers in the coming year.

Think of these as the stock market’s own Dhurandhars — a multi-starrer thriller where every character believes it has the edge, the timing is right and the plot is about to twist in its favour. Just as the film promises high drama, sharp moves and surprise turns, this list of stocks is packed with names that analysts believe could steal the show over the next year. Backed by balance sheet clean-ups, execution revivals and sectoral tailwinds, these are the “power performers” that could deliver blockbuster returns as we head into 2026.