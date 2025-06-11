Which Stocks To Buy Today? Aditya Agarwala Recommends Tata Motors, Power Grid Stocks To Buy On June 11

Aditya Agarwala, Head of Research and Investments at Invest4edu, has recommended three stocks to buy today: Tata Motors Ltd, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, and Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd. Below are the stock loss and target price for each stock.

Agarwala suggests buying Tata Motors with a target price of Rs 785 and a stop loss at Rs 700. Tata Motors is a leading automobile manufacturer in India, known for its range of passenger cars, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles. The company has a strong presence in both domestic and international markets.