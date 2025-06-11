Which Stocks To Buy Today? Aditya Agarwala Recommends Tata Motors, Power Grid Stocks To Buy On June 11
Below are the stock loss and target price for each stocks.
Aditya Agarwala, Head of Research and Investments at Invest4edu, has recommended three stocks to buy today: Tata Motors Ltd, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, and Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd. Below are the stock loss and target price for each stock.
Agarwala suggests buying Tata Motors with a target price of Rs 785 and a stop loss at Rs 700. Tata Motors is a leading automobile manufacturer in India, known for its range of passenger cars, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles. The company has a strong presence in both domestic and international markets.
For Power Grid, Agarwala recommends a buy with a target price of Rs 325 and a stop loss at Rs 290. Power Grid Corporation of India is a state-owned electric utility company that operates and maintains high-voltage transmission networks across the country.
Agarwala advises buying Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals with a target price of Rs 605 and a stop loss at Rs 545. Chambal Fertilisers is one of the largest manufacturers of urea in India, catering to the agricultural sector. The company produces and markets fertilisers and other agricultural inputs, supporting farmers in enhancing crop productivity.