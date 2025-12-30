Where Will Silver Prices Go In 2026 After Topping $80? Watch These Charts

Silver’s exceptional volatility in recent days has captured the zeitgeist — with even the likes of Elon Musk drawing attention to the metal’s ferocious rally to all-time highs.

The metal rose to a record above $84 an ounce early Monday, before promptly crashing close to $70 in thin, post-holiday trading. It was one of silver’s largest price reversals ever.

Prices remain up more than 150% this year. Now the big question is: where does silver go from here?

Here are key charts to watch in the silver market to evaluate what happens next.