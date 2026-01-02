'When There's Blood On Street': Late Siddharth Bhaiya's Bold Strategy Of Spotting Multibaggers

"I want to see blood on the Street because that's when you make a multibagger," Bhaiya told NDTV Profit last year when he was sitting on around 80% cash. He revealed that Aequitas Investments made a lot of money during March 2020 when the stock market underwent a major correction after the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed.

"We made a lot of money in small-and midcaps during March 2020,'' he claimed. "Whenever there's a correction on the Street, we'll be the one buying most of the stocks," added Bhaiya. The leading fund manager always held a long-term bullish view on India.

Bhaiya, regarded among India's top smallcap multibagger hunters, delivered as high as 2,800% absolute returns as Aequitas picked up promising stocks at early stages. This made Aequitas one of Dalal Street's top PMS funds. Bhaiya's vision was to scale it into a $1 billion net worth organisation.