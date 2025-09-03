What's Driving Volatility In Global Debt Markets | Profit Explainer

Debt markets have grabbed investors' attention as yields on longer-dated debt notes have been hitting multi-decade highs in many developed countries. Fiscal concerns are driving the yields higher in debt markets.

Japan is the latest to join the global debt market slump. Its longer-dated bond yield surged to a multi-decade high, as reported by Bloomberg. Apart from worries over government spending and inflation, political uncertainty weighed on the sentiment.

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's close aide, Hiroshi Moriyama, said that he will step aside to take responsibility for his party's loss in July's upper house election. Moriyama is the Liberal Democratic Party Secretary-General.

In the US, the yield on the 30-year treasury note has been steadily rising for four sessions. It is inching closer to the 52-week high of 5.15%, touched on May 22.

Europe witnessed its bond issuance reaching a record in Tuesday's session, with the UK and Italy offering big deals. Bond issuance rose to 49.6 billion euros, Bloomberg reported.

Corporate debt markets have also followed suit as companies rushed to book high yields. In credit markets, borrowers have sold $90 billion in investment grade on Tuesday. According to Bloomberg, a part of the global credit markets are reporting their busiest weeks.

Traditionally, September is a challenging month for debt markets. However, below are some reasons behind the spiked volatility in global debt markets.