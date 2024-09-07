Limited Supply, High Demand — What's Driving Premier Energies' Rally

Premier Energies' public issue listed on the stock exchanges at a 120% premium on Sept. 3, and the stock has been on a tear ever since. Following its listing, the company's share has spiked by over 37% and on Friday it rose to an intraday high of more than 18% in trade, on the back of a Rs 215-crore order win.While there are fundamental factors like the company's position as the only listed pure play solar module and solar cell manuf...