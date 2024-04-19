What Radhakishan Damani, Vijay Kedia And Other Stock Pickers Bought In The March Quarter

Seasoned stock pickers remain bullish on the Indian market as they increase their holdings in stocks that capitalise on the capex and premiumisation themes, as the broader market indices surging by 48% in 2023.

Radhakishan Damani is bullish on consumption, Mukul Agrawal is optimistic about railways, Vijay Kedia is focusing on tourism, and Dolly Khanna is interested in alcoholic beverages for the January-March 2024 period.

Here's what these veteran investors bought in the January-March period: