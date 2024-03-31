As A Fab Financial Year Comes To An End, Here's What Is In Store For FY25

A lot, I would say. The real take-off of the economy will begin in the first year of the next 4-5 years. But not without turbulence in the early months. The first stop will be the RBI policy later this week which is most likely status quo and the focus continues to be on fighting inflation. That coincides with the earnings for the 4th quarter. Guidance, rather than performance will keep the engine running.

June/July will bring fresh tidings as the full-fledged budget, soon after the new government is sworn in, will lay the road map for the making of a developed India economy.

Monsoon will, hopefully, keep the economy fertile and help sow the seeds for a greener future.

For investors, Fed could play truant and there are still no clear signs of when the rate cuts will begin. It will take at least 3 quarters for any clarity to emerge.

Till then prudent strategy demands betting selectively on companies that can deliver. Returns of the kind seen in 20-23 may not be possible. This is going to be a year of consolidation.

Disclaimer: NDTV news network is owned by the Adani group.