What Govt Shutdown Means For Wall Street — Cyclical Stocks In Focus

The United States entered its 15th government shutdown since 1981 on Oct. 1 after the Senate failed to extend federal funding, forcing several key government operations to halt. The impasse between Congress and the White House has unsettled investors, with the US dollar index slipping to a one-week low and the markets opening in the red.

Minutes into the trade on Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 121 points or 0.26%, the S&P 500 was also down 0.47% while Nasdaq fell 0.59% or nearly 134 points.

The S&P 500 has historically shrugged off shutdowns, moving little on average across the last 20 episodes, according to data compiled by Truist.

Even during the record 35-day closure from Dec. 22, 2018, to Jan. 25, 2019, US stocks rallied 10.27%. However, the Congressional Budget Office later estimated a permanent GDP loss of $3 billion.

In 2013, the government shut down for 16 days during the Obama presidency over GOP demands to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. Even during this period S&P 500 was up 2.25%.

While history suggests that shutdowns rarely derail equity markets for long, this one comes at a delicate moment for US stocks.