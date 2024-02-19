What Dr. Reddy's Stands To Gain From Buying Novartis' India Business

Drug major Novartis AG has initiated a strategic review of Novartis India Ltd. amid reports it's selling the India listed business.

"Novartis AG has commenced the strategic review that will include an assessment of its 70.68% shareholding in Novartis India Ltd.," a Novartis India spokesperson told NDTV Profit. "No decision has yet been taken regarding the eventual outcome. In the meantime, it is business as usual."

Media reports suggest that drugmaker Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. is in the race to acquire Novartis AG's stake in Novartis India. Dr. Reddy's declined to comment on NDTV Profit's emailed queries.