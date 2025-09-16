What Does Dev Accelerator IPO GMP Suggest Ahead Of Listing On September 16?

The initial public offering (IPO) of Dev Accelerator IPO was subscribed 63.97 times on the final day of bidding on September 12. The mainboard IPO received bids for 84,10,19,175 shares against 1,31,47,075 on offer.

The share allotment status for the mainboard issue was finalised on Monday, September 15.

Shares of Dev Accelerator Ltd. are scheduled to be listed on the NSE and BSE on September 17.

Ahead of its listing, the attention is on the grey market premium (GMP) for Dev Accelerator IPO. Despite the strong interest in the IPO, the GMP for the public issue has declined since the IPO opened for subscription on September 10.