What Are Gold And Silver Prices On New Year's Eve? — Check Latest Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, And Other Cities

As the curtains close on 2025, precious metal prices in India are ending the year on a steady yet historically high note. Following a month of unprecedented rallies, gold and silver rates on Dec 31, 2025, have seen some stability as investors engage in year-end profit booking, according to India Bullion Association.

In major Indian cities, the price of 24K gold is hovering around Rs 1,37,130 per 10 grams. While this represents a slight dip from the all-time highs seen earlier in December, the yellow metal has delivered a staggering performance.

In the beginning of the year, the gold prices were at around Rs 71,500 per 10 gm, which soared to Rs 1 lakh 39 thousand per 10 gm on the last Monday of 2025, registering an increase of almost 80%.

In the same period, silver witnessed a significant appreciation of over 150% and crossed Rupees 2 lakh 32 thousand per Kg from Rupees 90,500 per Kg at the beginning of the year.