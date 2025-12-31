What Are Gold And Silver Prices On New Year's Eve? — Check Latest Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, And Other Cities
In the beginning of the year, the gold prices were at around Rs 71,500 per 10 gm, which soared to Rs 1 lakh 39 thousand per 10 gm on the last Monday of 2025, registering an increase of almost 80%.
As the curtains close on 2025, precious metal prices in India are ending the year on a steady yet historically high note. Following a month of unprecedented rallies, gold and silver rates on Dec 31, 2025, have seen some stability as investors engage in year-end profit booking, according to India Bullion Association.
In major Indian cities, the price of 24K gold is hovering around Rs 1,37,130 per 10 grams. While this represents a slight dip from the all-time highs seen earlier in December, the yellow metal has delivered a staggering performance.
In the beginning of the year, the gold prices were at around Rs 71,500 per 10 gm, which soared to Rs 1 lakh 39 thousand per 10 gm on the last Monday of 2025, registering an increase of almost 80%.
In the same period, silver witnessed a significant appreciation of over 150% and crossed Rupees 2 lakh 32 thousand per Kg from Rupees 90,500 per Kg at the beginning of the year.
Gold Rates Today
In the national capital, Delhi, 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 1,36,650 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold, predominantly used for jewellery, stands at Rs 1,25,263
Mumbai and Kolkata reported similar figures, with 24-carat gold retailing at approximately Rs 1,36,880 per 10 grams and Rs 1,36,700, respectively. In the southern markets, Chennai recorded the highest rate among the metros at Rs 1,37,280 for 24-carat gold, while Hyderabad followed closely at Rs 1,37,100 per 10 grams, and Bengaluru reported a gold rate as Rs 1,36,990.
Silver Rates Today
During the year, bullion market witnessed an unusual trend where silver outshined gold owing to its demand from various sectors and the trend is expected to continue.
Experts believe, silver is expected to witness further price appreciation in 2026 as there are no signs of meltdown in ongoing geopolitical tensions and uncertainty over the global economy due to US tariff hikes in the near future.
Today, silver in Delhi is trading at approximately Rs 2,50,610 per kg, while in Mumbai, silver is trading at Rs 2,51,040. In southern cities like Chennai and Hyderabad, the price is Rs 2,51,770 and Rs 2,51,440 per kg due to local demand and tax variations.
Gold Rates City-Wise
The following rates are as per 10 grams of gold.
Mumbai: Rs 1,36,880
Delhi: Rs 1,36,650
Bengaluru: 1,36,990
Chennai: Rs 1,37,280
Hyderabad: 1,37,100
Kolkata: Rs 1,36,700
Pune: Rs 1,36,880