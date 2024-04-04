Were NSE And BSE Wrong About Currency Derivatives All Along?

Brokerages had misinterpreted the stated regulations laid down by the RBI that it is not mandatory to have an underlying currency exposure at all, a senior treasury official with a large private bank said. Whereas, the RBI, in its earlier directions, had allowed positions up to $100 million "for hedging contracted exposure, without the requirement to establish the existence of underlying exposure."

In fact, in the Jan. 5 circular, the RBI put down an additional note as follows:

"Recognised stock exchanges shall inform users that while they are not required to establish the existence of underlying exposure, they must ensure the existence of a valid underlying contracted exposure which has been not hedged using any other derivative contract and should be in a position to establish the same, if required."

Essentially, the RBI said that it is okay for a user to not provide proof of an underlying exposure while entering into contracts, but they need to have one and provide proof whenever asked.

Speculative activity in the currency futures market amplified when brokerages began proprietary trading, wherein a financial firm chooses to profit from market activities rather than thin-margin commissions obtained through client trading activity.

Entry and exit in futures market is easier than the alternate forwards market, along with greater margin, more liquid, as well as better pricing.

Over a span of 15 years, the share of arbitrageurs, proprietary traders and retail participants has grown to about 85% of total turnover in the exchange-traded rupee derivatives market, according to Abhilash Koikkara, head of forex and commodities at Nuvama Group.

"Our estimate is corporate hedging is around 6% and FPI volume would be another 7% of the total volume in ETCD," he said. These regulations would fizzle out the liquidity in the currency futures market, which would make it difficult for genuine corporates to hedge, Koikkara said.

On Thursday, the open interest on the most-active dollar/rupee futures contract stood at 2.9 million lots as of 1:40 p.m., from 7.4 million lots on Apr. 1 when the exchanges reaffirmed the RBI's circular.